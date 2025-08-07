Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Harris County: Truck crashes through two backyards; minor injuries reported

By
Published  August 7, 2025 6:02pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The crash was reported near Louetta Road and Spring Cypress Road.
    • The vehicle left the roadway and went through two backyards, according to officials.
    • Constable Mark Herman shared photos of the truck tilted halfway into a residential pool.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a truck drove through two backyards in northwest Harris County, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Harris County: Car crash on Louetta, Spring Cypress Roads

What we know:

The crash was reported near Louetta Road and Spring Cypress Roads.

According to Constable Herman, a truck left the roadway and went through two residential backyards, damaging fences.

The constable shared photos of the damaged fences and the truck tilted halfway into a residential pool.

Officials reported minor injuries in connection with the crash.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified at this time. There is no information on the cause of the crash.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County