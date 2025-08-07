Northwest Harris County: Truck crashes through two backyards; minor injuries reported
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a truck drove through two backyards in northwest Harris County, according to Constable Mark Herman.
Harris County: Car crash on Louetta, Spring Cypress Roads
What we know:
The crash was reported near Louetta Road and Spring Cypress Roads.
According to Constable Herman, a truck left the roadway and went through two residential backyards, damaging fences.
The constable shared photos of the damaged fences and the truck tilted halfway into a residential pool.
Officials reported minor injuries in connection with the crash.
What we don't know:
The driver has not been identified at this time. There is no information on the cause of the crash.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman