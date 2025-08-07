Northwest Harris County: Truck crashes through two backyards; minor injuries reported

The Brief The crash was reported near Louetta Road and Spring Cypress Road. The vehicle left the roadway and went through two backyards, according to officials. Constable Mark Herman shared photos of the truck tilted halfway into a residential pool.



An investigation is underway after a truck drove through two backyards in northwest Harris County, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Harris County: Car crash on Louetta, Spring Cypress Roads

What we know:

The crash was reported near Louetta Road and Spring Cypress Roads.

According to Constable Herman, a truck left the roadway and went through two residential backyards, damaging fences.

The constable shared photos of the damaged fences and the truck tilted halfway into a residential pool.

Officials reported minor injuries in connection with the crash.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified at this time. There is no information on the cause of the crash.