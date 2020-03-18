Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosts online auctions to support junior exhibitors

article

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will host online auctions, giving registered buyers the opportunity to support the 2020 junior exhibitors.

The School Art and Junior Market online auctions will be held Friday, March 20, beginning at 10 a.m. through Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. These online auctions are for pre-registered buyers who would have otherwise attended these live auctions.

“Though public health is paramount, we are heartbroken for the thousands of hardworking junior exhibitors who were unable to participate in the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “These online auctions will allow these exhibitors to receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

In addition to the School Art online auction, Junior Market online auctions will include Lamb & Goat, Poultry, Barrow, and Steer. The School Art online auction will include the 72 pieces of winning artwork from the Rodeo’s 2020 School Art Program, including the Grand Champion Work of Art and Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art. Additionally, the Lamb and Goat Auction will include the actual 2020 Lamb and Goat Grand and Reserve Grand champions.

As these online auctions are for previously registered buyers only, members of the public who want to donate specifically to these junior exhibitors are welcome to contribute here.

