Attention! If you are planning to attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year, be warned about fake tickets.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said he has recently received several calls from individuals who have reported being sold fake tickets for the barbecue contest.

RELATED:Houston rodeo food: Trill Burgers, Ronnie Killen team up new burger, brisket fries

Rosen emphasized that for individuals buying tickets online,

When purchasing tickets on social media or online markets like Facebook, Rosen advises you to make sure it's not a brand-new account created by someone.

Rosen even posted a screenshot of a possible scam Facebook post, selling tickets, as an example.

"Received some calls today about people selling online fake rodeo barbecue tickets. Beware if you’re buying tickets online. Make sure you check to ensure it’s not a brand-new account created by somebody", said Rosen.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

You can purchase tickets directly through the RodeoHouson website, or at the entrance of the stadium.

.