Houston has experienced triple-digit temperatures for the sixth consecutive day, with today’s forecast predicting highs close to 100 degrees.

The city is bracing for another hot day as the wind shifts to the southeast, increasing humidity and making conditions feel even more oppressive. A heat advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. this evening.

The City of Houston has activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan in response to the extreme heat. The city has designated a range of cooling centers to provide relief for those without air conditioning. These centers include Houston’s libraries and multiservice centers, which will serve as cooling spots during their normal operating hours on weekdays and Saturdays.

Community Centers

Emancipation Community Center: 3018 Dowling, 77004, 2pm-8pm

Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine, 77007, 2pm-8pm

Metropolitan Multiservice Center: 1475 W. Gray St., 77019, 8am-5pm

Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton, 77009, 2pm-8pm

Tidwell Community Center: 9720 Spaulding, 77016, 2pm-8pm

Libraries

African American Library @ Gregory School: 1300 Victor St., 77019, 12pm-7pm

Acres Homes Library: 8501 W Montgomery Rd, 77088, 10am-6pm

Alief-David Henington Library: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072, 12pm-8pm

Bracewell Library: 9002 Kingspoint Dr, 77075, 12pm-6pm

Carnegie Library: 1050 Quitman St, 77009, 10am-6pm

Central Library: 500 McKinney, 77002, 9am-6pm

Collier Regional Library: 6200 Pinemont Dr, 77092, 12pm-8pm

Family History Research - Clayton Library: 5300 Caroline, 77004, 12pm-7pm

Flores Library: 110 N Milby St, 77003, 10am-6pm

Freed-Montrose Library: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006, 12pm-6pm

Heights Library: 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008, 12pm-8pm

Hillendahl Library: 2436 Gessner Dr, 77080, 10am-6pm

HPL Express Southwest: 6400 High Star, 77074, 10am-6pm

Johnson Library: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051, 10am-6pm

Julia Ideson Building: 550 Mckinney St, 77002, 11am-6pm

Jungman Library: 5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057, 10am-6pm

Kendall Library: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079, 12pm-8pm

Looscan Library: 2510 Willowick, 77027, 10am-6pm

Mancuso Library: 6767 Bellfort St, 77087, 10am-6pm

McGovern - Stella Link Library: 7405 Stella Link, 77025, 12pm-8pm

Melcher Library: 7200 Keller St, 77012, 12pm-6pm

Moody Library: 9525 Irvington Blvd, 77076, 10am-6pm

Oak Forest Library: 1349 W 43rd St, 77018, 10am-6pm

Park Place Regional: 8145 Park Place, 77017, 12pm-8pm

Pleasantville Library: 1520 Gellhorn Dr, 77029, 12pm-6pm

Robinson Westchase Library: 3223 Wilcrest Dr, 77042, 12pm-8pm

Scenic Woods Library: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016, 12pm-8pm

Smith Library: 3624 Scott St, 77004, 10am-6pm

Stanaker Library: 611 S. Sgt. Macario, 77011, 10am-6pm

Stimley - Blue Ridge Library: 7007 W. Fuqua, 77489, 10am-6pm

TECHLink Alief: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072, 12pm-8pm

TECHLink Dixon: 8002 Hirsch Rd, 77016, 12pm-8pm

TECHLink Scenic Woods: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016, 2pm-8pm

Tuttle Library: 702 Kress St, 77020, 10am-6pm

Vinson Library: 3810 W.Fuqua, 77045, 10am-6pm

Walker Library: 11630 Chimney Rock Rd, 77035, 10am-6pm

Walter Library: 7660 Clarewood Dr, 77036, 12pm-6pm

Young Library: 5260 Griggs Rd, 77021, 12pm-8pm

Multi-Service Centers (MSC)

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091, 8am-5pm

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center: 6402 Market St., 77007, 8am-5pm

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center: 4014 Market St., 77007, 8am-5pm

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center: 3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045, 8am-5pm

Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026, 8am-5pm

Magnolia Multi-Service Center: 7037 Capitol St., 77011, 8am-5pm

Northeast Multi-Service Center: 9720 Spaulding St., 77016, 8am-5pm

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Dr., 77074, 8am-5pm

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 4410 Reed Road, 77051, 8am-5pm

Third Ward Multi-Service Center: 3611 Ennis St., 77004, 8am-5pm

West End Multi-Service Center: 170 Heights Blvd., 77007, 8am-5pm

YMCA Locations