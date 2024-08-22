Houston libraries, community centers, and YMCAs offer cool spots amid heat advisory on Wednesday
HOUSTON - Houston has experienced triple-digit temperatures for the sixth consecutive day, with today’s forecast predicting highs close to 100 degrees.
The city is bracing for another hot day as the wind shifts to the southeast, increasing humidity and making conditions feel even more oppressive. A heat advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. this evening.
The City of Houston has activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan in response to the extreme heat. The city has designated a range of cooling centers to provide relief for those without air conditioning. These centers include Houston’s libraries and multiservice centers, which will serve as cooling spots during their normal operating hours on weekdays and Saturdays.
Community Centers
- Emancipation Community Center: 3018 Dowling, 77004, 2pm-8pm
- Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine, 77007, 2pm-8pm
- Metropolitan Multiservice Center: 1475 W. Gray St., 77019, 8am-5pm
- Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton, 77009, 2pm-8pm
- Tidwell Community Center: 9720 Spaulding, 77016, 2pm-8pm
Libraries
- African American Library @ Gregory School: 1300 Victor St., 77019, 12pm-7pm
- Acres Homes Library: 8501 W Montgomery Rd, 77088, 10am-6pm
- Alief-David Henington Library: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072, 12pm-8pm
- Bracewell Library: 9002 Kingspoint Dr, 77075, 12pm-6pm
- Carnegie Library: 1050 Quitman St, 77009, 10am-6pm
- Central Library: 500 McKinney, 77002, 9am-6pm
- Collier Regional Library: 6200 Pinemont Dr, 77092, 12pm-8pm
- Family History Research - Clayton Library: 5300 Caroline, 77004, 12pm-7pm
- Flores Library: 110 N Milby St, 77003, 10am-6pm
- Freed-Montrose Library: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006, 12pm-6pm
- Heights Library: 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008, 12pm-8pm
- Hillendahl Library: 2436 Gessner Dr, 77080, 10am-6pm
- HPL Express Southwest: 6400 High Star, 77074, 10am-6pm
- Johnson Library: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051, 10am-6pm
- Julia Ideson Building: 550 Mckinney St, 77002, 11am-6pm
- Jungman Library: 5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057, 10am-6pm
- Kendall Library: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079, 12pm-8pm
- Looscan Library: 2510 Willowick, 77027, 10am-6pm
- Mancuso Library: 6767 Bellfort St, 77087, 10am-6pm
- McGovern - Stella Link Library: 7405 Stella Link, 77025, 12pm-8pm
- Melcher Library: 7200 Keller St, 77012, 12pm-6pm
- Moody Library: 9525 Irvington Blvd, 77076, 10am-6pm
- Oak Forest Library: 1349 W 43rd St, 77018, 10am-6pm
- Park Place Regional: 8145 Park Place, 77017, 12pm-8pm
- Pleasantville Library: 1520 Gellhorn Dr, 77029, 12pm-6pm
- Robinson Westchase Library: 3223 Wilcrest Dr, 77042, 12pm-8pm
- Scenic Woods Library: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016, 12pm-8pm
- Smith Library: 3624 Scott St, 77004, 10am-6pm
- Stanaker Library: 611 S. Sgt. Macario, 77011, 10am-6pm
- Stimley - Blue Ridge Library: 7007 W. Fuqua, 77489, 10am-6pm
- TECHLink Alief: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072, 12pm-8pm
- TECHLink Dixon: 8002 Hirsch Rd, 77016, 12pm-8pm
- TECHLink Scenic Woods: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016, 2pm-8pm
- Tuttle Library: 702 Kress St, 77020, 10am-6pm
- Vinson Library: 3810 W.Fuqua, 77045, 10am-6pm
- Walker Library: 11630 Chimney Rock Rd, 77035, 10am-6pm
- Walter Library: 7660 Clarewood Dr, 77036, 12pm-6pm
- Young Library: 5260 Griggs Rd, 77021, 12pm-8pm
Multi-Service Centers (MSC)
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091, 8am-5pm
- Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center: 6402 Market St., 77007, 8am-5pm
- Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center: 4014 Market St., 77007, 8am-5pm
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center: 3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045, 8am-5pm
- Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026, 8am-5pm
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center: 7037 Capitol St., 77011, 8am-5pm
- Northeast Multi-Service Center: 9720 Spaulding St., 77016, 8am-5pm
- Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Dr., 77074, 8am-5pm
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 4410 Reed Road, 77051, 8am-5pm
- Third Ward Multi-Service Center: 3611 Ennis St., 77004, 8am-5pm
- West End Multi-Service Center: 170 Heights Blvd., 77007, 8am-5pm
YMCA Locations
- Alief Family YMCA: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd, 77083, 6am-8pm
- Brenda and John Duncan YMCA: 10655 Clay Rd, 77041, 5am-9pm
- D. Bradley Mcwilliams YMCA At Cypress Creek: 19915 S.H. 249, 77070, 5am-10pm
- Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA: 1234 W 34th St, 77018, 5am-9pm
- Holcomb Family YMCA: 5201 Imperial Promenade Dr., Spring TX 77386, 5am-9pm
- Houston Texans YMCA: 5202 Griggs Rd, 77021, 5am-9pm
- Lake Houston Family YMCA: 2420 W Lake Houston Pkwy, 77339, 5am-10pm
- Langham Creek Family YMCA: 16725 Longenbaugh Dr, 77095, 5am-9pm
- M.D. Anderson Family YMCA: 705 Cavalcade St, 77009, 5am-9pm
- Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA: 808 Pease St., 77002, 5am-9pm
- Trotter Family YMCA: 1331 Augusta Dr, 77057, 5am-9pm
- Weekley Family YMCA: 7101 Stella Link Rd, 77025, 5am-9pm
- Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA: 15055 Wallisville Rd, 77049, 5am-10pm
- West Orem Family YMCA: 5801 W Orem Dr., 77085, 7am-1pm & 5pm-8pm