Houston law firm turned office into free 'Nightmare on Smith Street' haunted house

The Mukerji Law Firm has been taken over by ghouls' goblins and ghosts.

"We came up with this idea last year it went well, and this year is even better," said law firm President Sam Mukerji. "We've had multiple people say this is better than a lot of the haunted houses you pay for."

That's right it's free for everyone.

"My parents never had that kind of money to pay $50 for haunted houses and I don't want to deprive kids of having a good time," Mukerji said. "We are also giving away candy chips and refreshments both for kids and adults."

"When Sam came to me hey let's do a free haunted house, I thought that's a great idea," said Sean Lester who designed the haunted house.

It's two floors and a dozen rooms each with a theme.

"The downstairs is primarily meant for kids upstairs is meant for teenagers and adults," Mukerji said. "If you scare easily, I would not recommend going upstairs."

"We have an underwater pirate room where you're literally walking on a wooden wharf and there's fish hanging silhouettes of fish you see the pirates underwater, you're underwater," said Lester "If we do this next year, it's obviously going to be better some of the rooms are definitely going to be changed either enhanced or completely changed to new designs."

Your last chance to get a free scare is Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.