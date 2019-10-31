Houston law firm offering rideshare reimbursement program for safe ride home this Halloween

article

If you’re celebrating Halloween with some “witch’s brew”, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.

If you do find yourself in need of a sober ride home, a local law firm is offering to reimburse people who use a rideshare service.

Sutliff & Stout, Injury & Accident Law Firm is promoting their No DWI Free Holiday Rides program for Halloween.

If you have been drinking, you can pay upfront for a rideshare service and be reimbursed via PayPal later.

The law firm shared these guidelines for the program:

Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on the day of the holiday and 10 a.m. the next morning in Houston or the surrounding area.

You must be of legal drinking age, 21 and over, to qualify.

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

The offer is limited to one reimbursement per household.

Maximum value of $30.00.

The maximum value includes a tip up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 1,000 submissions.

Within seven days of the end date, a receipt, photocopy of valid driver’s license, and PayPal associated email address must be sent to:

Advertisement

No DWI Free Holiday Rides

Sutliff & Stout, Injury & Accident Law Firm

550 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 530

Houston, TX 77027

For more information on the program, visit https://www.sutliffstout.com/about-us/community/no-dwi-free-holiday-rides