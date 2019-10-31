Houston law firm offering rideshare reimbursement program for safe ride home this Halloween
HOUSTON - If you’re celebrating Halloween with some “witch’s brew”, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.
If you do find yourself in need of a sober ride home, a local law firm is offering to reimburse people who use a rideshare service.
Sutliff & Stout, Injury & Accident Law Firm is promoting their No DWI Free Holiday Rides program for Halloween.
If you have been drinking, you can pay upfront for a rideshare service and be reimbursed via PayPal later.
The law firm shared these guidelines for the program:
- Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on the day of the holiday and 10 a.m. the next morning in Houston or the surrounding area.
- You must be of legal drinking age, 21 and over, to qualify.
- Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.
- The offer is limited to one reimbursement per household.
- Maximum value of $30.00.
- The maximum value includes a tip up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.
- Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 1,000 submissions.
Within seven days of the end date, a receipt, photocopy of valid driver’s license, and PayPal associated email address must be sent to:
No DWI Free Holiday Rides
Sutliff & Stout, Injury & Accident Law Firm
550 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 530
Houston, TX 77027
For more information on the program, visit https://www.sutliffstout.com/about-us/community/no-dwi-free-holiday-rides