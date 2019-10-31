Expand / Collapse search

Houston law firm offering rideshare reimbursement program for safe ride home this Halloween

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

TxDOT is reminding drivers to plan for a sober ride home this Halloween.

HOUSTON - If you’re celebrating Halloween with some “witch’s brew”, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.

If you do find yourself in need of a sober ride home, a local law firm is offering to reimburse people who use a rideshare service.

Sutliff & Stout, Injury & Accident Law Firm is promoting their No DWI Free Holiday Rides program for Halloween.

If you have been drinking, you can pay upfront for a rideshare service and be reimbursed via PayPal later.

The law firm shared these guidelines for the program:

  • Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on the day of the holiday and 10 a.m. the next morning in Houston or the surrounding area.
  • You must be of legal drinking age, 21 and over, to qualify.
  • Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.
  • The offer is limited to one reimbursement per household.
  • Maximum value of $30.00.
  • The maximum value includes a tip up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.
  • Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 1,000 submissions.

Within seven days of the end date, a receipt, photocopy of valid driver’s license, and PayPal associated email address must be sent to:

No DWI Free Holiday Rides

Sutliff & Stout, Injury & Accident Law Firm

550 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 530

Houston, TX 77027

For more information on the program, visit https://www.sutliffstout.com/about-us/community/no-dwi-free-holiday-rides