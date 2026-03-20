Man stabbed in NW Harris County, flown to hospital

The Brief A stabbing scene has been reported on Laneview Drive. A victim has been flown to a hospital. Others are being asked to avoid the area.



A man has been flown to a hospital following a reported stabbing in northwest Harris County.

Harris County: Laneview Dr stabbing report

What they're saying:

The incident was reported on Laneview Drive, near Grant Road and Cypresswood Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a man has been sent to a hospital via Life Flight.

Others in the area are being asked to avoid the scene as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.