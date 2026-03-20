Man stabbed in NW Harris County, flown to hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been flown to a hospital following a reported stabbing in northwest Harris County.
Harris County: Laneview Dr stabbing report
What they're saying:
The incident was reported on Laneview Drive, near Grant Road and Cypresswood Drive.
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a man has been sent to a hospital via Life Flight.
Others in the area are being asked to avoid the scene as the investigation continues.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.