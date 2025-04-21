Houston jugging suspect robbed elderly woman after she left Wells Fargo

The Brief A male jugging suspect is wanted by police after robbing an elderly woman in her apartment parking lot. The jugging happened in the 6600 block of Sam Houston Parkway. Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a red SUV, opening the woman's passenger door, and stealing her purse. The woman had just withdrawn money from Wells Fargo Bank.



A male suspect is wanted in the jugging of an elderly woman by the Houston police as they work to identify who he is.

Jugging caught on video

What we know:

Houston police reported around 12:55 p.m. on April 1, a woman pulled into the parking lot of her apartment in the 6600 block of Sam Houston Parkway.

Surveillance video shows a red SUV pulling up behind her vehicle.

CRIME: Texas City police shot at responding to family dispute call; woman injured

A man, around 170 pounds and wearing all black, got out of the red SUV and walked up the woman's vehicle, to open the passenger side door, police say. He forcibly took her purse while she was still in the vehicle.

The suspect is then seen on video, getting back in his vehicle and leaving the scene.

According to police, the woman had just withdrawn money from the Wells Fargo Bank at 9702 Bellaire Boulevard before the robbery. Officials say it is likely the suspect followed the complainant from the bank.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Authorities report that the red SUV had a fake license plate.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not identified the suspect.

It is unclear how much the suspect robbed from the woman.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.