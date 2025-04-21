Texas City police shot at responding to family dispute call; woman injured

The Brief A juvenile reported family members were fighting at a home in the 400 block of 27th Avenue N. Texas City police officers were reportedly shot at between 4 to 6 times when they arrived. One woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Texas City police officers were shot at after responding to a family dispute at a home early Monday morning.

Shooting on 27th Avenue N

What we know:

A juvenile called the Texas City Police Department around 1 a.m. to report family members actively fighting from outside a home in the 400 block of 27th Avenue N.

When officers arrived, they were shot at least four to six times and more shots were fired inside the home after the suspect retreated, police say.

Investigators learned a woman was shot inside and ran to officers outside. She was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The immediate area of the scene was evacuated as they investigated.

What we don't know:

Texas City police have not identified the suspect in the shooting.

It is also unclear what motivated this incident and how many individuals were involved.