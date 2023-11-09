Hamas militants shooting and killing civilians, grenades thrown into homes where children and families hid and executions including beheadings are just some of the gruesome acts displayed in never-before-seen video from the October 7 terrorist attack inside Israel.

On Thursday, The Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest invited members of the media in Houston to a screening of footage recovered from terrorists and body cam video shot by Israeli police and members of the Israeli Defense Forces.

"You know we hear in recent weeks some people raising doubts, questioning if that really happened, and this for me feels ‘holocaust denial’ all over again," said Livia Link Raviv of the Israel Consulate General to the Southwest United States. "And that is why it is so important to share those rough images, as graphic as they are, with journalists and with other leaders."

No cameras were allowed to record the screening and all cell phones were taken from everyone in the room. Fox 26 Anchor Caroline Collins was allowed to bring a pen and paper. The following is her account of the video shared with journalists.

CONTENT WARNING: Details from Caroline’s reporter notebook detailed below are extremely graphic and are difficult to read.

While I knew what I was about to witness was going to be graphic and difficult to watch, I don’t think anyone could have prepared themselves to watch these heinous acts carried out on civilians including babies and children.

The video showed Hamas terrorists celebrating after committing murders and the dismembering of bodies.

The screening including audio from a recorded phone call between a Hamas terrorist and his parents. In the audio, you hear him say, "Mom, I'm a hero. I killed Jewish people with my bare hands."

Leaders of Hamas can be heard over radio transmissions instructing terrorists to "cut their heads off with knives."

During the attack last month, Israel says than 3,000 Hamas terrorists invaded the country, killed more than 300 Israeli Defense Force soldiers, and murdered more than 1,000 civilians.

The video shows people running for their lives as music played in the background at the Supernova Music Festival. Body cam video from Israeli first responders show piles of lifeless bodies near the concession stands and stage.

The video also shows Hamas terrorists shooting into homes as they walk through Israeli neighborhoods. They entered the home of what appeared to be a father and his two young sons. Security cameras show terrorists throwing a grenade into the family’s safe shelter seconds after they entered. The two young boys were hysterical as their father was killed.

One boy held onto his eye, appearing to be injured. Both children were crying in their kitchen while a terrorist ripped open the refrigerator and drank soda from a bottle.

In some videos, civilians who sustained visible injures, were taken hostage.

"We have 240 people who that were abducted from their homes, from a dance party, and are held hostage in Gaza as we speak," stated Link Raviv. "These are thousands of families that their lives were ruined in the past month, and they could never ever go back to routine until we get the women, the children, the toddlers, the elderly, the men, safely back home."

After watching video, I asked Link Raviv about the humanitarian impacts the war is creating in Gaza.

"First of all it is important to remember this war has been brought upon us," said Link Raviv. "We were left practically with no choice. And I think after seeing the images of today everybody can understand why. So, Israel has a very clear and straightforward objective. The first one is dismantling the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and keeping our citizens safe. Making sure these kinds of things cannot happen, ever, never again. Not to us and not to anyone else. And the second one of course and these that go together, is bringing our hostages back home safe and sound. These are our objectives, and we are doing it with everything we can do to minimize harm to civilians."

Israel's military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has faced mounting criticism from international observers, human rights organizations, and several governments worldwide.

The ongoing conflict, which has seen a significant escalation in violence, has sparked concerns over the proportionality and the impact on civilians.

Israel's military operations, launched in response to rocket attacks by Hamas, have faced accusations of disproportionate use of force.

Critics argue that the heavy bombardment of Gaza, including densely populated areas, has resulted in a high civilian death toll, including children. Human rights groups have called for independent investigations into potential war crimes. International calls for a ceasefire have intensified as the conflict enters its second month.

On Capitol Hill, there is a growing call for a ceasefire. In a statement last week, Senator Chris Murphy, a Democratic from Connecticut who is an influential member of the foreign affairs committee, said "I urge Israel to immediately reconsider its approach and shift to a more deliberate and proportionate counter-terrorism campaign."

Murphy was one of 13 Senate Democrats to sign a letter to the Biden administration calling for "a short-term cessation of hostilities" in the Gaza Strip, with the aim to allow aid to reach the territory’s besieged civilians and to release the hostages taken by Hamas.

Here is a link to that letter: https://www.warner.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2023/11/statement-of-senators-regarding-humanitarian-aid-to-civilians-in-gaza

