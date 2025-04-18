Houston ISD expanding 'Sunrise Centers': What are they?

The Brief HISD says Sunrise Centers will help replace the elimination of wraparound services within the district. Students and their families can receive resources like food and clothing. The district recently got approval from the board to expand to 8 Sunrise Centers in Houston.



As the Houston Independent School District plans to phase out their wraparound services within their campuses, the district says the plan to expand the number of Sunrise Centers in the area.

What are Sunrise Centers?

What we know:

According to the district website, they are hubs for resources and social assistance for Houston ISD students and their families. Considered one-stop-shops, Sunrise Centers are located in communities with higher needs.

They have existed since 2023, and are located within existing community spaces like Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCAs.

The resources available varies by location, but some of the support families can receive include:

Case management After-school programming Food pantries Uniforms/supplies/hygiene items Homeless and foster care support Parent workshops

Plans for expansion

HISD says they have received board approval to expand to eight locations for the upcoming school year.

However, educators say they will not replace the wraparound services that were once a staple on every single HISD campus.

What they're saying:

"There’s a sunrise center right down the school from where I teach, but I’m not hearing that kids are going there. When we had the wraparound on campus, you would see the kids go there constantly," said special education teacher Brad Wray.

You can find the Sunrise Center locations and the services they offer here.