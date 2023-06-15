Expand / Collapse search
Houston ISD holding job fair for campus positions, teachers for 2023-24 school year

By
Published 
Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is set to host a job fair to hire for campus positions.

On June 21 at the Delmar Fieldhouse from 3:30 pm to 6:30 p.m., leaders from more than 100 HISD schools will be looking to hire candidates for positions ranging from teacher, assistant principal/dean of instruction, counselor, librarian, nurse, teacher assistant, associate [substitute] teacher, campus clerk, and administrative assistant for the 2023-2024 school year.

RELATED: Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announces family events following TEA takeover

HISD invites prospective candidates to register for the event, here.

After registration, candidates will receive final details in a separate e-mail for the event after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Tensions continue following TEA takeover of HISD

It's been almost two almost two weeks since the Texas Education Agency took over the Houston Independent School District. The transition hasn't been very smooth.

This job fair is happening following the Texas Education Agency taking over the school district at the beginning of June. Mike Miles was announced as the new superintendent and a new Board of Managers was elected as well.

Educators at nearly 30 schools considered high priority, including Wheatley High, Kashmere, North Forest, and their feeder schools will have to re-apply for their jobs as part of the New Education System.

New superintendent Miles previously announced competitive salaries of $81,400 along with a $10,000 stipend and performance incentives for teachers in those priority schools.

To learn more about the New Education System schools and the application process, click here.

You can apply for HISD positions online, here.