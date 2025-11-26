Man charged in Houston Inwood shooting that killed his father, neighbor, police say

The Brief Nicholas Campos is charged with murder following a double-fatal shooting on Lemon Tree Lane. Police say Campos' father was shot while Campos and his neighbor were struggling over a weapon. Campos then allegedly chased the neighbor and shot him.



A man is facing a murder charge following a shooting in Houston's Inwood area that killed his father and his next-door neighbor, according to Houston police.

Houston Inwood shooting: Two killed; victim's son arrested

What we know:

Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Alessandro Campos is charged with murder. Records show he remains in jail as of Wednesday on a $900,000 bond.

The shooting was reported at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday on Lemon Tree Lane, near TC Jester Boulevard and Victory Drive.

According to police, Campos got into an argument with his 46-year-old neighbor when he went inside his home and got a gun.

The two men were allegedly struggling over the gun, causing the gun to fire at least once, hitting Campos' 58-year-old father.

Police say Campos then got another weapon from his home, chased his neighbor, and shot at him multiple times. The neighbor was struck at least once.

Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the victims.

Other details are not available at this time.