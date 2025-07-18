Older driver dies after vehicle crashes into west Houston home, police say
HOUSTON - One person has died after crashing a vehicle into a home in west Houston Friday evening, police say.
What we know:
The crash happened at a house on Inwood Drive, near Beltway 8 and Briar Forest Drive. Police tell FOX 26 that it happened at about 6 p.m.
Officials say the vehicle was going north on Inwood near the intersection at Walnut Bend Lane.
The vehicle then left the street, struck a tree, and ran into a house.
(Caption: Houston Police Department)
The driver, who officials say was a 79-year-old woman, has been pronounced deceased.
No other injuries have been reported.
Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson tells FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia that this is the second time the home has been struck by a vehicle in the last three months.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department