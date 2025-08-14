Houston ICE deports Honduran gang leader

article

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from the Houston field office deported an alleged Honduran gang leader wanted in the country for a criminal conspiracy.

What we know:

Yimi Samario Sevilla Leon, 30, is believed to be the leader of "El Mango" an ultra-violent faction of the 18th Street gang.

Federal agents said Sevilla and 24 other members of El Mango are wanted in Honduras for a criminal conspiracy that allegedly used connections with corrupt police officers to conduct a crime spree that included armed robbery, kidnapping and theft.

Acting Houston Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez said Sevilla was located in East Houston on March 19 and taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"This individual and his fellow gang members allegedly conducted armed robberies, kidnappings and theft to generate criminal proceeds for the gang, and anyone who dared to oppose them were brutally murdered to set an example," said Martinez. "After Honduran authorities uncovered this murderous scheme, Sevilla cowardly fled to the U.S. Working in conjunction with our office in Honduras, we were able to locate and arrest him in East Houston and repatriate him to Honduras to ensure he faces justice for his alleged crimes."

Sevilla's deportation was ordered in May, and he was flown back to Honduras on a flight coordinated by ICE's Air Operations Unit on Monday where he was handed over to Honduran authorities, the agency said.