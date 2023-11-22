Two crashes on Tuesday night left three people, including a police officer, in the hospital and shut down a Houston highway for hours.

All westbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway were blocked at Kirkwood Road during the investigation, but the roadway reopened around 7:15 a.m.

Traffic is backed up for miles during a crash investigation on the Katy Freeway.

According to police, the first crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday on I-10 near Highway 6.

Police say a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash, and a woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

During that crash investigation, around 11:30 p.m., police say an officer was blocking the HOV lane about a mile and a half up the road when another driver plowed into the back of the patrol vehicle.

The officer and the other driver were both taken to the hospital. Officials say the officer is expected to be OK.

After the crash, police say the other vehicle went into the mainlanes and was struck by two other vehicles. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and police say they are working to determine if that driver was impaired.