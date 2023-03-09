article

If you are looking for a large dog with an even bigger heart, the Houston Humane Society has a deal for you.

The Large and Lucky Lads special is offering 50% off adoptions of large dogs over 40 pounds through the end of March.

MORE: Virginia airport TSA checkpoint X-ray machine accidentally scans traveler's pet: 'cat-astrophic mistake'

The adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, a health exam, vaccinations and microchipping.

Wizard (Photo: Houston Humane Society)

The Houston Humane Society says application approval is required for adoption.

You can see adoptable pets on the Houston Humane Society website.

MORE: Dog named King abandoned at Burger King with note reading 'I'm a good boy'

You can also visit the Houston Humane Society at 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053. Learn more about the process and what you need to bring by clicking here.