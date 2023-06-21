For the first time ever, the Houston Humane Society is hosting a "Name Your Own Price" adoption special in celebration of Adopt-a-Cat Month.

Throughout the month of June, cat enthusiasts could determine the price of their choice to welcome a new feline companion into their homes, while also receiving an adoption package worth $450.

Saturday, June 24, is the last day to take advantage of this deal.

Adoptable pet - Planti (Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society)

The adoption package includes spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, deworming, vaccines, and more, ensuring that the newest addition to the family is fully prepared for their forever home.

Houston Humane Society's adoption special specifically applies to all cats over 1-year-old- residing within the shelter.

Additionally, the summer months commonly referred to as "kitten season" witness a significant influx of kittens in shelters due to feline births. This initiative forms part of an ongoing endeavor to alleviate shelter overcrowding.

For more information, visit the Houston Humane Society website.