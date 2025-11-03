Rising cat food costs bring difficulty to Houston animal shelter helping owners in need

The rising cost of cat food makes it difficult for the Houston Humane Society to help pet owners in need.

"Pet food is much more expensive these days," said Sue Curtis, pet resources manager at the Houston Humane Society. "Cost of the pet food has gone up since 2019, I believe, 80%."

Without the help, cat owner Robert Ortega says he'd have to give his beloved pets away.

"They really help out a lot of people," said Ortega, who depends on the Humane Society's pet pantry to feed his cats.

Last year, the Humane Society held 64 distributions. This year, only 35.

Distributions dropped from four a month to just one or two.

Why you should care:

Some Houstonians, especially senior citizens, are giving up meals to ensure their pet eats,

The Humane Society has had to turn some people away because they have no food to give them.

What you can do:

You can help by donating at HumanHumane.org.