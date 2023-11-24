If you’re looking to welcome a new furry friend into your home, here’s a Black Friday deal for you.

The Houston Humane Society is offering fee-waived adoptions for all dogs and cats with black noses as part of their Black Boop Special.

The first 25 adopters will also get a voucher for a complimentary photo with Santa that can be redeemed for a session on Dec. 2 or Dec. 9.

The Houston Humane Society is located at 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053.

Click here to see the adoptable pets at the Houston Humane Society.