Human remains found in Downtown Houston portable restroom, police say
HOUSTON - An autopsy is underway after Houston Police say they found human remains in a portable restroom downtown.
What we know:
Police say they were called about skeletal remains at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Ruiz Street.
Allegedly, the remains were found in a portable restroom at the scene. Investigators reportedly determined that the remains were human.
What we don't know:
No other details about the remains are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
The Source: Houston Police Department