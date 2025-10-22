Human remains found in Downtown Houston portable restroom, police say

The Brief Police say skeletal remains were found in a portable restroom on Ruiz Street. The remains were reportedly confirmed human, and an autopsy is underway. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



An autopsy is underway after Houston Police say they found human remains in a portable restroom downtown.

Downtown Houston: Human remains found in restroom

What we know:

Police say they were called about skeletal remains at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Ruiz Street.

Allegedly, the remains were found in a portable restroom at the scene. Investigators reportedly determined that the remains were human.

What we don't know:

No other details about the remains are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.