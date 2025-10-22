Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found in Downtown Houston portable restroom, police say

By
Published  October 22, 2025 12:30pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Police say skeletal remains were found in a portable restroom on Ruiz Street.
    • The remains were reportedly confirmed human, and an autopsy is underway.
    • Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.

HOUSTON - An autopsy is underway after Houston Police say they found human remains in a portable restroom downtown.

What we know:

Police say they were called about skeletal remains at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Ruiz Street.

Allegedly, the remains were found in a portable restroom at the scene. Investigators reportedly determined that the remains were human.

What we don't know:

No other details about the remains are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

The Source: Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHouston