Houston Housing Authority President, CEO David Northern resigns

The Houston Housing Authority voted Monday to accept the resignation of president and CEO David Northern.

The board came to the decision after two hours of a closed session. Northern had already been on leave for several weeks.

MORE: Houston Housing Authority CEO placed on leave

The board shared details of the agreement reached with Northern, his attorney, and the HHA board.

"The Board of the Houston Housing Authority has been presented a proposal from Mr. David Northern that he resign his employment as president and CEO of the Houston Housing Authority effective immediately in exchange for a severance payment of six months’ salary, costs of the continuation of insurance benefits for six months, or until Mr. Northern makes alternative arrangements. Whichever period is shorter," said HHA Board Chairman Joseph Proler.

David Northern

Northern had been president and CEO of HHA since 2022. No reason was given for his decision to step down.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

In recent months, issues involving HHA have been revealed, including evidence that HHA and its developer knew that the $130 million Middle Street low-income housing project in Second Ward was sitting on contaminated soil, but they continued with the construction.

SUGGESTED: FBI raids controversial East Houston low-income housing project

Northern was not present at the meeting, and his attorney declined to comment. This month, the board picked Jennine Hovell-Cox as the interim president and CEO.