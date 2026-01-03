Man dies after being pulled from west Houston house fire, officials say

The Brief Firefighters were called to a house fire on Willow Lake Drive on Saturday morning. A man was reportedly pulled out of the home, but he was later pronounced deceased. Officials say this is the city's second fatal house fire of the day. Houston Fire officials are advising locals to check on your detectors and have emergency plans.



Houston Fire officials reported a second fatal house fire following an incident in west Houston on Saturday morning.

West Houston: Willow Lake Drive fire

Fatal house fire on Willow Lake in southwest Houston (Photo credit: Houston Fire Department)

What we know:

Officials say they were called at about 8 a.m. Saturday to a home on Willow Lake Drive, near Westheimer Road and Shadowbriar Drive.

Crews reportedly found an elderly man in the home and brought him out, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Officials say the man lived in the home by himself.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another deadly fire Saturday

Dig deeper:

As Houston Fire mentioned, this is the second fatal house fire reported in the city on Saturday.

The first was in Houston's South Park area at about 3 a.m.

Firefighters put out the flames, then found one person deceased in the home.

Fire safety

What you can do:

Houston Fire officials are reminding others to have an emergency plan, check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and know who to call during an emergency.