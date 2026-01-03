Person found dead in overnight South Park house fire, police say

The Brief A Houston police sergeant saw a house fire on Southmont Street early Saturday morning. A person was found dead in the home after firefighters put out the flames. Houston Police and Fire officials are investigating.



Police and fire officials are investigating after a person was found dead following a house fire in Houston's South Park area.

Houston: Fatal South Park house fire

What we know:

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, a Houston Police sergeant on patrol saw a house fire on Southmont Street, near the South Loop and Mykawa Road.

Neighbors were also making 911 calls about the fire.

Firefighters arrived shortly after to put out the flames. Afterward, crews found one person deceased in the home.

Houston arson and homicide investigators were called to the scene.

What we don't know:

The deceased person has not been identified at this time, and there is no information on their cause of death.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.