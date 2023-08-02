An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in southeast Houston.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 10700 block of Buffum Street.

The fire department said one civilian was rescued and was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The Houston Fire Department at the scene of a fire on Buffum.

The homeowner says the house is a transitional living facility where four people live.

She says the fire was in the back bedroom where an elderly man who uses a wheelchair stays. She says another resident went around outside, busted a window and used a fire extinguisher on the flames while firefighters responded to the scene.

Investigators will determine how the fire started.