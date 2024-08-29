A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery late on Tuesday at a hotel in north Houston.

Houston police say 51-year-old Timothy Grier faces a robbery with bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking an employee in the 1300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway.

Timothy Grier

According to reports, a hotel employee was working at the front desk around 10:30 p.m. when Grier entered the hotel. While the employee was checking in a customer, Grier reportedly walked behind the counter, forcibly pushed the employee aside, and took a money tray from a drawer.

Several customers who witnessed the robbery detained Grier until Houston Police officers arrived.

The officers took Grier into custody, confirmed his identity, and took him to the Harris County Jail.