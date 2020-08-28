Houston hospitals helping COVID-19 patients impacted by Hurricane Laura

Houston area hospitals are treating patients impacted by Hurricane Laura from along the Gulf Coast.



Prior to the category 4 hurricane making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, nearly 30 people with Coronavirus COVID-19 were transferred from a Beaumont hospital to Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC).



“They were truly bracing for impact,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, Chief of Staff at UMMC. “They were very concerned about these patients because of their needs. Many of them were quite ill and required a lot of medical care. They [wouldn’t] have been able to provide it during the storm.”

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26



According to Dr. Varon, there was a line of ambulances outside UMMC last Saturday as the transferred COVID-19 patients arrived.



“In a period of four hours, we got 29 admissions,” said Dr. Varon. “We were lucky that we have [helping] hands. We have the Army in the hospital in a separate wing. They were outstanding helping. Really, doing what the Army is supposed to do. They did a fantastic job.”

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Hurricane Laura surged on shore with 150 mph winds. The deadly storm created a paralyzing path of destruction in Texas and in Louisiana and left several people injured. According to Tom Flanagan, Vice President of Trauma Services at Memorial Hermann Hospital, they’re treating at least six people injured by Laura in Southeast Texas and Louisiana.



“When something like this happens, people really come to the aid to help and support other communities,” said Flanagan. “That’s really what it’s about.”



Despite months of working overtime in a historic pandemic, Houston hospitals have been helping nearby communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



“We enjoy helping others,” said Dr. Varon. “We want to be able to help. When somebody else needs our assistance, we’re here to help.”