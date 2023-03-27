On Monday, April 3, Men's Final Four Fan Fest® Presented by Capital One will have 50% off tickets for all Houstonians who work in the hospitality industry.

According to Houston First Corporation, roughly 150,000 people in the greater Houston area support the city's travel, tourism and hospitality industry, and the hospitality industry is the sixth largest economic driver in Houston.

"Houston has an amazing, hardworking community of hospitality workers, many of whom will find themselves busier than usual during Men’s Final Four week. This deal is our way of giving back to the industry that helps make Houston shine on a national stage. We hope many will take advantage," says Carla Gomez, director of marketing and communications for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Houston Local Organizing Committee.

Tickets for the April 3 date of the Men's Final Four Fan Fest® Presented by Capital One are available to purchase now.

Hospitality workers can visit ncaa.com/mensfinalfour and use code "GAMEON" to redeem this special offer. Children 12 and under enter for free.



