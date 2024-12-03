Houston home invasion suspect climbs tree, prompting SWAT standoff

A home invasion suspect was taken into custody after hiding in a tree and prompting a SWAT standoff on Monday night, Houston police say.

The incident began around 6:37 p.m. when police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2600 block of Reed Road.

According to police, when officers arrived, they saw one of two suspects fire at someone at the home, and then they both ran off into the woods. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Police set up a perimeter around the woods, and K-9 units responded.

A manhunt for a home invasion suspect.

Once officers entered the woods, police say one suspect was quickly taken into custody by a K-9 officer. That suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated and will be taken to jail once released.

Police say the second suspect, who was armed, took off running and ended up climbing a tree. SWAT officers and hostage negotiators responded to the scene.

Police say they gave verbal commands for hours and finally took the suspect into custody around 12:30 a.m.

He was being checked out by EMS before being transported to jail.