Former air traffic controller launches fundraiser to help Hobby airport staff affected by shutdown

The Brief Air traffic controllers at Hobby Airport are working without pay during the government shutdown, logging more than 120 hours and facing growing fatigue and stress. Former controller and pilot Mack McBurney launched a GoFundMe to help the tower staff, aiming to raise at least $2,000 to help cover essentials like food and bills. McBurney says flying remains safe, but travelers may experience more delays as the shutdown continues with no resolution in sight.



As the federal government shutdown stretches on, Houston’s aviation community is rallying to support air traffic controllers working without pay.

Houston: Campaign for Hobby air control workers

Local perspective:

At William P. Hobby Airport, where between 200 and 300 flights are tracked daily, roughly two dozen controllers and support staff are continuing to work long hours despite missing their first paycheck this week. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels reported some controllers have logged more than 120 hours without pay during the current shutdown.

Former air traffic controller and pilot Mack McBurney, who once worked in Houston’s airspace, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the local tower crew. He said many are taking on second jobs — doing food deliveries to make ends meet.

What they're saying:

"You can’t do a mortgage, you can’t put food on the table for your family, so you have that stress," McBurney said. "I don’t want those guys stressing from that stuff while they’re sitting in the seat, keeping metal apart."

McBurney’s goal is to raise at least $2,000 to provide groceries and financial relief to Hobby Airport’s control tower team — though he hopes donations could reach $10,000 or more.

Despite growing pressure, McBurney said he still considers air travel safe, emphasizing that controllers remain dedicated to maintaining safety in the skies. However, he warned travelers may begin seeing more flight delays or cancellations if the shutdown continues.

McBurney said he has reached out to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and state Sen. Mays Middleton for assistance, but has not yet received a response.

Flights at Hobby Airport continue as scheduled while workers await word on when they’ll be paid again.