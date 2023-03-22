Houston Hobby Airport hosts first ever wedding
HOUSTON - Do you have a long layover coming into Houston Hobby airport? Well, you can go get married!
Houston Hobby Airport hosted their first-ever wedding inside its chapel on Monday.
A post on social media said the happy couple tied the knot surrounded by the excitement of guests and the sound of departure gates.
Southwest Airlines congratulated the couple on Twitter following the ceremony.
FOX 26 congratulates the couple on their wedding and enjoy the honeymoon!