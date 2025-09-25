Houston hit-and-run: Woman found injured, alleged driver crashes blocks away

The Brief Houston police found a woman in the roadway with head injuries near Dennis and Nagle Street. Authorities received another call about a crash nearby where the driver crashed through school grounds and ripped a fence out on Delano Street. The suspected driver was found on isabella Street and taken into custody.



Houston police are investigating a hit-and-run early Thursday morning after a woman was found injured in a roadway.

Hit-and-run in south central Houston

What we know:

Around 3 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department received calls about a pedestrian crash in the intersection of Dennis Street and Nagle Street.

When they arrived, a woman was found in the road with head injuries. She was treated at the scene by HFD paramedics and taken to a nearby trauma center.

Officials say as they were working on the woman, another call came in about a crash six blocks away near Elgin and Delano Street. A 2022 Mercedes allegedly crashed through the campus of a school and ripped out a fence on Delano.

The driver left the disabled vehicle tangled in the fence and ran from the scene, police report. However, they found the alleged driver later near Isabella Street.

He was taken into custody, according to police.

What we don't know:

The female pedestrian and the alleged suspect have not been identified.