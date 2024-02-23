Houston police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of the I-610 North Loop West.

According to police, the man was walking in the eastbound feeder road lanes when he was struck by an SUV.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash along I-610.

The SUV continued on and did not stop to render aid, police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.