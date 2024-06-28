A Houston bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving an 18-wheeler on Friday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 5:50 a.m. in the 800 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway East service road.

According to police, the 53-year-old man was riding his bicycle eastbound when the unknown driver of an 18-wheeler hit him.

Police say the 18-wheeler driver didn’t stop to render aid, but a witness called 9-1-1. The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the 18-wheeler and driver is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at (713)247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.