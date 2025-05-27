Houston hit-and-run: 2 pedestrian injured near Richmond Ave, Fountain View Dr
HOUSTON - Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston on Tuesday morning, police say.
2 injured in hit-and-run
What we know:
The crash occurred near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Fountain View Drive around 2 a.m.
According to police, two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene.
They were both taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
There is no description of the vehicle or the driver at this time. The identities and conditions of the two people who were hit are not known at this time.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.