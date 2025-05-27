article

The Brief Two people were hit by a vehicle near Richmond Ave. and Fountain View Drive. Police say the vehicle that struck them did not stop. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.



Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston on Tuesday morning, police say.

2 injured in hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash occurred near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Fountain View Drive around 2 a.m.

According to police, two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene.

They were both taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the vehicle or the driver at this time. The identities and conditions of the two people who were hit are not known at this time.