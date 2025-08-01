Man arrested for deadly stabbing at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

The Brief Clotius McGee was arrested for the death of Samuel Gidey. The incident happened in June at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue. Anyone with more information can call HPD or Crime Stoppers.



A suspect has been arrested almost two months after a man was found stabbed to death in southwest Houston.

Hillcroft Avenue apartment stabbing: Suspect arrested

What we know:

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Clotius McGee for the death of 30-year-old Samuel Gidey.

McGee has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. According to court records, his total bond has been set at $550,000.

The incident was reported on June 5 just before 8 p.m.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Clarewood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man, now identified as Samuel Gidey, lying on his apartment balcony with stab wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly saw a man dressed in all black driving away from the scene. Clotius McGee was later identified as the suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday, July 31.

What we don't know:

There is no information on a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)