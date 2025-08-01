Man arrested for deadly stabbing at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested almost two months after a man was found stabbed to death in southwest Houston.
Hillcroft Avenue apartment stabbing: Suspect arrested
What we know:
On Friday, police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Clotius McGee for the death of 30-year-old Samuel Gidey.
McGee has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. According to court records, his total bond has been set at $550,000.
The incident was reported on June 5 just before 8 p.m.
Police were called to an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Clarewood Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man, now identified as Samuel Gidey, lying on his apartment balcony with stab wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Witnesses at the scene allegedly saw a man dressed in all black driving away from the scene. Clotius McGee was later identified as the suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday, July 31.
What we don't know:
There is no information on a possible motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.