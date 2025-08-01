Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for deadly stabbing at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

By
Published  August 1, 2025 12:56pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Clotius McGee was arrested for the death of Samuel Gidey.
    • The incident happened in June at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue.
    • Anyone with more information can call HPD or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested almost two months after a man was found stabbed to death in southwest Houston.

Hillcroft Avenue apartment stabbing: Suspect arrested

What we know:

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Clotius McGee for the death of 30-year-old Samuel Gidey.

McGee has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. According to court records, his total bond has been set at $550,000.

Related

Man found stabbed to death at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
article

Man found stabbed to death at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

A man was found with stab wounds at a complex on Hillcroft Avenue. Another male was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

The incident was reported on June 5 just before 8 p.m. 

Police were called to an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Clarewood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man, now identified as Samuel Gidey, lying on his apartment balcony with stab wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly saw a man dressed in all black driving away from the scene. Clotius McGee was later identified as the suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday, July 31.

What we don't know:

There is no information on a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston