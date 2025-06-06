Man found stabbed to death at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

The Brief A man was found with stab wounds at a complex on Hillcroft Avenue and Clarewood Drive. A Black male with all black clothing was reportedly seen leaving the scene. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man was found dead at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Police are seeking any information on this case and a possible suspect.

Houston crime: Fatal stabbing on Hillcroft Avenue

What we know:

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a stabbing reported at 6525 Hillcroft Avenue, near the Southwest Freeway and Clarewood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on his apartment balcony with stab wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, witnesses said they saw a Black male in all black clothing drive away from the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been named at this time. Police are waiting for his family to be notified, but they did say the victim was 30 years old.

No other suspect descriptions are available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)