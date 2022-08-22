Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway

article

A suspect has been arrested in a 2021 shooting that injured a driver and his 10-year-old son on a Houston highway.

Police announced last year that Tyric Davis, 23, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers with the police department’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis.

The shooting occurred on the 610 North Loop around 3:20 p.m. February 10, 2021.

According to police, a 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were traveling on the highway when the father attempted to pass the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect pulled in front of the father’s vehicle, slammed on the brakes, pulled out a gun and fired shots at the father’s vehicle. Authorities say the father and his son were struck by the gunfire.

The two vehicles collided.

The father then drove to an urgent care center.

Police say the suspect kept driving on the service road for a few blocks until his vehicle became disabled from the crash, and then he fled on foot.

During the investigation, police identified Davis as a suspect, and he was charged in August 2021.