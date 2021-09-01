Suspect charged in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway

article

Police are searching for a suspect charged in a shooting that injured a driver and a 10-year-old boy on a Houston highway.

Tyric Davis, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He currently remains at-large.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of the 610 North Loop West around 3:20 p.m. February 10.

According to police, a 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were traveling on the highway when they attempted to pass the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect did not allow them.

Police say the suspect pulled in front of the father’s vehicle, suddenly braked, and then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the father’s vehicle. Authorities say the father and his son were struck by the gunfire.

The two vehicles collided.

The father drove to a hospital to get treatment for himself and his son.

Police say the suspect kept driving on the service road for a few blocks until his vehicle became disabled. Then he fled on foot.

During the investigation, police identified Davis as a suspect. He was charged in the case on August 6.

Anyone with information in this case or Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stopper s at 713-222-TIPS.

