Houston: Water main break floods Southwest Freeway feeder road

A water main break is flooding part of the feeder road to Houston's Southwest Freeway.

Houston: High water by Southwest Freeway

What we know:

Videos from SkyFOX and Transtar show the water impacting the northbound lanes of the Southwest feeder road between Hillcroft Avenue and Westpark Drive.

Video also shows the water rushing out of a pillar near the roadway.

The water was initially blocking both lanes, but one has reopened to traffic.

A Houston official confirmed a Public Works crew is working on the issue.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what caused the main break and when the streets will fully reopen.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.