Northwest Houston: Train strikes 18-wheeler on Hempstead Road

The Brief A semitrailer was hit by a train early Saturday on Hempstead Road and Kempwood Drive. No injuries were reported. A FOX 26 viewer shared video of the scene hours after it was reported.



A train crossing was blocked in northwest Houston after a train struck an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.

Houston: Train, truck crash on Hempstead Road

What we know:

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Hempstead Road and Kempwood Drive.

A FOX 26 viewer shared video of the scene just before it was reported clear at around 10:30 a.m.

According to Union Pacific, the train struck the trailer portion of the 18-wheeler. They say no crew members on the train were injured, and the truck was "unoccupied."

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.