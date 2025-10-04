Northwest Houston: Train strikes 18-wheeler on Hempstead Road
HOUSTON - A train crossing was blocked in northwest Houston after a train struck an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.
Houston: Train, truck crash on Hempstead Road
What we know:
The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Hempstead Road and Kempwood Drive.
A FOX 26 viewer shared video of the scene just before it was reported clear at around 10:30 a.m.
According to Union Pacific, the train struck the trailer portion of the 18-wheeler. They say no crew members on the train were injured, and the truck was "unoccupied."
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Union Pacific, Houston Police, and FOX 26 viewer Tank