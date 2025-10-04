Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Houston: Train strikes 18-wheeler on Hempstead Road

Published  October 4, 2025 2:42pm CDT
Train vs 18-wheeler on Houston's Hempstead Road | Video from viewer

A train struck the trailer portion of an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston on Saturday. No injuries were reported. Viewer Tank shared video of the scene with FOX 26.

The Brief

    • A semitrailer was hit by a train early Saturday on Hempstead Road and Kempwood Drive.
    • No injuries were reported.
    • A FOX 26 viewer shared video of the scene hours after it was reported.

HOUSTON - A train crossing was blocked in northwest Houston after a train struck an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.

Houston: Train, truck crash on Hempstead Road

What we know:

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Hempstead Road and Kempwood Drive.

A FOX 26 viewer shared video of the scene just before it was reported clear at around 10:30 a.m.

According to Union Pacific, the train struck the trailer portion of the 18-wheeler. They say no crew members on the train were injured, and the truck was "unoccupied."

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

The Source: Union Pacific, Houston Police, and FOX 26 viewer Tank

