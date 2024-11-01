The Brief The family of Cesar Lerma, Marie Alonso, and their nine-year-old son, Dylon Lerma, is seeking $50 million in after filing a wrongful death lawsuit on their behalf following their deaths in a helicopter crash on Oct. 20. According to the suit, the three were taking a tour of downtown Houston when the helicopter crashed into a radio tower. Owner of the radio tower, SBA Communications, National Helicopter Solutions, the pilot, Samantha Grandbouche, and the helicopter’s owner, Porter Equipment Holding, LLC, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.



The families of Cesar Lerma, Marie Alonso, and their nine-year-old son, Dylon Lerma, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit following a deadly helicopter crash on Oct. 20.

According to previous reports, the family was taking a tour of downtown Houston in a Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter, operated by National Helicopter Solutions, when the helicopter collided with a radio tower, owned by SBA Communications. The crash killed the pilot, Samantha Grandbouche, and all three of the family members on board.

Represented by attorneys Randy Sorrels and Tom Stilwell of Sorrels Law, the families are seeking $50 million in damages. "The families of Cesar, Marie and Dylon are devastated and seek both answers and accountability," said firm partner Randy Sorrels. "We hope this lawsuit will answer many unanswered questions, bring about air-safety changes and prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again."

The lawsuit names SBA Communications, National Helicopter Solutions, the pilot, and the helicopter’s owner, Porter Equipment Holding, LLC, as defendants. Initial investigations are underway, with the NTSB recently releasing a preliminary report that does not yet explain the cause of the crash. The document also claims SBA Communications put out a notice for their radio tower noting the "obstruction lights on the tower were not in service."

Both families expressed grief over the loss of their loved ones and remembered Cesar, Marie, and Dylon as a devoted family with an enduring spirit. Cesar’s family described him as a dedicated father and beloved brother, while Marie’s family called her a loving mother who cherished raising her son. Together, the families recalled young Dylon as a bright and creative child who loved drawing and climbing.

Family members who were originally scheduled for the tour were forced to cancel due to illness, narrowly avoiding the tragic accident.