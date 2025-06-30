Houston heat: Rising temperatures renew conversation about what temperature to set the air conditioner

The Brief The Department of Energy recommends air conditioning be set between 75 and 78 degrees. In Houston, air conditioning accounts for about 50% of monthly electricity usage. Each degree that the temperature is lowered adds an average 3% to residential electricity bills.



High temperatures and tight budgets have people thinking about the optimum temperature for their air conditioning, so that they stay comfortable and don't break the bank.

Houston heat: What is the right temperature for your air conditioner?

While the Department of Energy recommends a range between 75 and 78 degrees, Reliant Energy and air conditioning experts suggest setting the thermostat to a comfortable level and managing energy usage from there.

Strategies include fans that circulate air, closing shade and blinds on the sunny side of the home to limit heating, limiting the use of high-energy, heat-making appliances, like dryers, ovens and dishwashers.

Additionally, Reliant recommends it's "4 by 4 Rule" that encourages consumers to raise the temperature four degrees when they'll be away from home at least four hours. The company says that's a temperature change that air conditioners can overcome when the home is occupied again.

What they're saying:

"There is no correct temperature for everyone. You take what's correct for you, in your home, and, from there, you start looking for ways (to) save energy," says Reliant Energy's Wayne Morrison. "Four hours is easy for your home to raise a bit, and not use air conditioning while you're gone. But it can come back down to the correct temperature, easily, if you're setting a four-degree difference."