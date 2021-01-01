Houston Health Department to open COVID-19 vaccine site for the public on Saturday

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has authorized the Houston Health Department to open the city’s first free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday

According to a release, the clinic will expand vaccine access to the general public at high risk of severe illness and death from coronavirus disease.

People who meet the Phase 1A or Phase 1B State of Texas criteria are eligible to register to receive the free Moderna vaccine by appointment form the health department.

People who meet Phase 1A include frontline healthcare workers. Those who meet Phase 1B include people 65 and older and people 16 and older, who have at least one chronic medical condition, putting them at increased risk. Those conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes.

To register for an appointment, call the health department’s COVID-19 call center at (832) 393-4220 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. beginning on Saturday, January 2.

The call center will then provide the location and appointment time for each person who registers to be vaccinated.

Houston Health Department staff will screen people when they first drive into the clinic premises, direct them to a secure area to receive the vaccination, and monitor them for any adverse reaction for 15 minutes.

"We are working efficiently to vaccinate eligible frontline employees and vulnerable Houstonians," said Turner. "The virus has taken a toll, especially among the elderly and black and brown communities. The vaccine is our best shot to help prevent people from getting sick and potentially suffering severe consequences."

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, including safety and efficacy, visit https://www.houstonemergency.org/covid19