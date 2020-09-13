Houston Health Department, partners announce free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of September 14

article

HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department and its agency partners are announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of Sept. 14, 2020. The week will offer more than 20 free testing sites across Houston, including four mega sites.

Houston Health Department

The Houston Health Department, in partnership with the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of Texas, will offer testing at the Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive. The site has a 1,250 daily test capacity and will open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Appointments are available at www.doineedacovid19test.com. On-site registration is also available.



The department also offers free drive-thru testing at two other mega-sites in Houston:

- Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., and

- Butler Stadium, 13755 S. Main St.



Each site will open Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 650 tests.

People wanting to get tested at Delmar Stadium can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code. Butler Stadium doesn’t require an access code, commonly referred to as an appointment.

The department will also offer testing Sept. 17-19 at three other of its multi-service centers. The sites don’t require appointments and open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests:

- Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding, drive thru only

- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd., walk up only

- Third Ward Multi-Service Center, 3611 Ennis St., drive thru and walk-up.



The department will set up a testing at the Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Drive, City of Webster, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15-19. Appointments are available by calling the department’s call center.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer free COVID-19 tests daily at Minute Maid Park (Lot C), 2208 Preston. The testing site’s capacity is 2,000 tests per day.

The site features evening hours twice a week, eight drive-thru testing lanes, and four walk-up testing lanes. It opens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site.

Visit texas.curativeinc.com to set an appointment or obtain more information. On-site registration is also available.

TDEM and the department will also operate drive-thru testing sites on weekdays at:

- Bear Creek Islamic Center, 17250 Covent Drive

- LeRoy Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Drive

- HCC - Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Drive

- HCC - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

- Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding

- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.



Sites that also open on Saturday are HCC - Northeast and HCC - South Campus. TDEM sites require appointments, available by visiting txcovidtest.org.

TDEM will operate a walk-up site that doesn’t require appointments at the University of St. Thomas’ Center for Science and Health Professions, 4201 Yoakum Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16-18.



United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at:

- Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

- Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic

- UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.

- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd.

- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St.

- Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.



The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching a daily capacity of 250 tests.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.



Ibn Sina Foundation

The Iba Sina Foundation offers free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics, 5012 N. Shepherd Dr. and 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.



Appointments for the Shepherd location are available by calling 832-426-3760 and appointments for the Wilcrest location are available at 281-495-7462.



Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access, and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

- HOPE Clinic: 713-773-0803

- Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

- El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

- Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200

- Scarsdale Family Health Center: 281-824-1480



FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.



The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston testing sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.



Information obtained through testing, treatment, or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.