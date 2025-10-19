Man arrested after altercation, shooting at family's northwest Houston Halloween party, sheriff says

The Brief A shooting was reported late Friday night at a house on Wind Flower Lane. Authorities say a fight broke out and someone was shot when some "disruptive" partygoers refused to leave. A family member of the host was called, and he allegedly fired a shot in the air during the altercation. He was later arrested for disorderly conduct.



A man was arrested for allegedly firing a shot to break up a fight at his family member's home. Harris County authorities are now looking for more information on what happened.

Harris County investigation: Fight, shooting at Halloween party

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a shooting call was reported sometime Friday night in the 9700 block of Wind Flower Lane.

Allegedly, 27-year-old Raul Plascencia Jr. was called by a family member who was hosting a Halloween party. The host allegedly said some "disruptive" partygoers were refusing to leave.

Plascencia came and told the guests to leave, but he reportedly saw two guests with guns.

A fight broke out and a group of males struck Plascencia's relatives, according to the sheriff. Plascencia allegedly fired a gun in the air, then the group of males fled the scene while shooting into the crowd.

One person was reportedly shot. Sheriff Gonzalez says that person was taken to a hospital and expected to recover.

Plascencia was later arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct — Discharge of Firearm. Records show he has been released on a $100 bond.

According to court documents, Plascencia was charged because he "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly [discharged] a firearm in a public place other than a public road or a sports shooting range, as defined by Section 250.001, Local Government Code."

What we don't know:

Other than Plascencia, no one involved has been identified.

There is no information on any other suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).