Houston Halloween getaway driver in armed robbery sentenced to seven years

A Houston man received an 84-month federal prison sentence after being convicted of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A jury found Jordan Javon Ashton, 28, guilty on Feb. 20 after less than two hours of deliberation following a three-day trial. Ashton was sentenced to 84 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Details of the Robbery

On Oct. 31, 2023, Latrayveon McNeal and Jerrell Potts robbed Morelos Supermercados in Victoria. They used a stolen vehicle, gun, and license plates. Wearing masks and armed, they entered the store, threatened employees at the Barri money services counter, and stole U.S. currency and cashed checks.

The men drove off in a stolen white truck and met with Ashton, who was armed and waiting. Ashton then drove them from the scene, leaving the stolen truck idling in the middle of the road.

During the sentencing, the robbery victim testified about suffering from fear, nightmares, poor appetite, and anxiety since the incident. The owner of the stolen truck used in the robbery also spoke, detailing his family's fear and his son's sadness over stolen toys.

Ashton will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Co-Defendants Previously Sentenced

McNeal, 27, and Potts, 25, both of Houston, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime and each received 87 months in federal prison.