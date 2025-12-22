More details released on fatal shooting at Gulfton apartment complex

The Brief Police found the victim Sunday morning at a complex on Glenmont Drive. The victim was allegedly shot by at least one person outside his family's apartment. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man was found fatally shot over the weekend at a Gulfton-area apartment complex. Investigators are turning to the public for any information.

Houston crime: Fatal Gulfton apartment shooting

What we know:

Police were called Sunday morning to a complex on Glenmont Drive, near Gulfton Street and Renwick Drive.

According to the police, officers responded to the scene for a report of an unresponsive person in the walkway outside an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was shot sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the man was sitting outside of his family's apartment when he was shot by at least one person.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. Police say he was 55 years old.

There is no suspect description available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)