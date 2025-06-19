Houston grandmother facing eviction after her late son forged deed to her home

The Brief Jeremiah Arnold reportedly died by suicide during a police chase in 2024. His mother, Barbara, later learned that he forged her name on the deed to her house and sold it. Barbara says she's spent $17,000 in legal fees and is unable to pay anymore.



August 13th of last year was a day that would forever change 77-year-old Barbara Arnold's life.

Her 53-year-old son, Jerimiah or "Jerry," as he was called, would make a disturbing confession.

Houston woman fights for her home after son sells it

What they're saying:

"He said, 'If I stop, I'm going to kill myself,'" said Barbara. "I asked him not to do that, and then he hung up the phone."

Jerimiah Arnold was being chased by the police after he robbed a bank.

Before taking his own life, he urged his mother to check the deed on her house.

Barbara would later learn her own son forged her name on the deed and sold her house to investors.

"She never signed anything, and she couldn't understand how her house isn't her house," said Barbara's church friend, Nicole Poolwhite.

"We have two properties," said civil attorney Rex Mann. "One is Miss Arnold's homestead, that was one of the fraudulent transactions, and another one was a property she was attempting to fix up and lease out for possible income in her later years."

Barbara says she tried talking to the investors but got nowhere. She says they didn't care that she had owned the property outright since 1996.

Has Barbara forgiven Jerry?

"Yes I have," she said.

What you can do:

Barbara has already spent $17,000 in legal fees and is unable to pay anymore.

Anyone who would like to help Barbara can donate to her GoFundMe page or email Barbara4819Arnold@gmail.com.

"I'm just praying that someone will see this, have the compassion of Jesus, and help her with the finances so that she can get to the win that she deserves," Nicole said.