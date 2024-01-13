Houston fugitive wanted for sexual assault of child

A Houston fugitive is wanted for sexual assault of a child by the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

Gilberto Hernandez Moreno, 49, is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child between 14 and 17-years-old.

According to authorities, on May 9, 2022, officers arrived at the 10000 block of Haddington Drive near Memorial City after reports of child sexual assault. While they were investigating, the victim claimed sexual abuse and said they were sexually assaulted by Moreno multiple times.

Gilberto Hernandez Moreno (Courtesy of Houston Crime Stoppers)

Moreno is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds by police.

Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.